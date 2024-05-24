Euro 2024 song aims to tackle racism in football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euro 2024 song aims to tackle racism in football

By Press Association
Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racist abuse following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
A new song for Euro 2024 launched by footballing star Emile Heskey aims to combat the “vile” racist abuse suffered by England players after the last European championship.

It’s OUR Team, by up and coming stars CreezOn and Ke4T and producer Toddla T, calls on the England squad to “bring home the silverware and send racism packing”.

Launched by Heskey, who has 62 caps for England, the song addresses the racism suffered by Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, and demands it never happens again.

Heskey said: “I am backing this song because it’s catchy, positive and the people involved want to bring the nation together and bring the trophy home.

“England is our team, all of us, no matter our race. We cannot let the vile racists win; so let us all get behind our England team. Come on England.”

Toddla T, CreezOn and Ke4T added: “As soon as Black Footballers Partnership brought us the song idea we jumped on it, and within 48 hours we put together this beautifully produced track It’s OUR Team.

“We all grew up in a diverse England – black, brown and white people playing footy together on beat-up pitches, jumping on each other as goals went in and suffering the misery of too many losses.

“England is our team. We hope the message of this track brings people together and helps drive the racists away from our beautiful game. Come on England.”

The song lyrics specifically name-check Rashford, Saka and Sancho and also call for more black managers in the sport.

The lyrics say: “Dear fans, we’ve got a responsibility to change the game of positivity. It’s deeper than kicking the ball, together we’re collectively writing history.”

It continues: “Dear England, three lions on the T-shirt. Gotta stand up for the ones who roar… Stay proud of the game, stay proud of the players, don’t matter about the race or score.”

Addressing racial inequality off the pitch, the lyrics add: “Dear clubs, we wanna see more black managers.

“Black managers are 41% more likely to be fired, if there ain’t a problem how come them stats ain’t adding up?

“There’s too much fighting and that ain’t right, over skin colour, man will fight but search up a cartoon picture of a football and the football’s black and white.”

Delroy Corinaldi, executive director of the Black Footballers Partnership, which devised the idea for the song, added: “This banger of a track aims to help deliver on Gareth Southgate’s 2020 words: this united, ethnically diverse and talented England squad leads the way in bringing people together and what happened in the 2020 final against Italy is not what our England is about.

“As Jude Bellingham said: We lose together, we win together. We cannot let racism rear its head whenever we try to bring a long awaited trophy home. We are always better together.”

It’s OUR Team is out now.