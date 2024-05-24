Anita Harris releases song for late husband in support of Alzheimer’s research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Anita Harris releases song for late husband in support of Alzheimer’s research

By Press Association
The Carry On star’s husband Mike Margolis died aged 84 last May after being diagnosed with the condition in 2015 (Hannah McKay/PA)
Carry On star Anita Harris has released a tribute song for her late husband in support of Alzheimer’s research to remind others facing similar challenges due to the disease that “they are not alone”.

Mike Margolis, who worked as the actress and singer’s record producer and manager in the 1960s, died aged 84 last May after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

Harris wrote the song, titled Never Lose Hope, after being inspired by her husband’s attitude while he was dealing with the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Released to mark the first anniversary of his death, the profits from the song will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK in Margolis’s memory.

Harris, who starred in Carry On films Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor, said: “This song is to commemorate and remember my lovely, devoted husband and to let anybody going through the same thing know that they are not alone.

“Music is my life and was the whole of both our lives.

“Sometimes, lyrics can say more than spoken words. This song came through my love for him.

“I found myself waking up with this song just pouring out of me. ‘Never lose hope’ is something he would always say when he was going through his various health problems, and I think hope is so important.”

She added: “Alzheimer’s Research UK’s drive and determination gives us all hope that there will be a cure.

“It’s only through sharing our experiences and supporting their work that we will end the heartbreak and take away the aloneness that diseases like Alzheimer’s cause.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, said that at the current rate, one in every two people would be directly affected by dementia, which could mean they developed the condition themselves or found themselves caring for someone who had it.

The charity is aiming to find a cure through investing in research to change the way the condition is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are honoured that Anita has decided to donate profits from her powerful song to further our search for a cure.

“With a sustained effort, we will find a cure for all forms of dementia and Anita is helping us take a step closer to achieving this.

“We can’t thank her enough. We’d love people to support Anita and the charity by downloading or streaming the beautiful Never Lose Hope – every penny raised will make such a difference.”

Margolis, a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (LFRSA) and a creative director in advertising, became Harris’s record producer and her manager in the mid-1960s.

The couple married in 1973 and his death last May came less than a week after the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Harris rose to fame with the Cliff Adams Singers and was best known for her 1967 hit Just Loving You, alongside her roles in the Carry On films.