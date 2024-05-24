Anita Harris releases song for late husband in support of Alzheimer’s research

Carry On star Anita Harris has released a tribute song for her late husband in support of Alzheimer’s research to remind others facing similar challenges due to the disease that “they are not alone”.

Mike Margolis, who worked as the actress and singer’s record producer and manager in the 1960s, died aged 84 last May after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

Harris wrote the song, titled Never Lose Hope, after being inspired by her husband’s attitude while he was dealing with the symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Iconic singer and actress @TheAnitaHarris lost husband Mike to Alzheimer’s just over a year ago. Here, Anita explains her motivations for marking the anniversary with the release of her new song, Never Lose Hope. All profits from streams & sales will support our search #ForACure pic.twitter.com/oJIt6vq0b9 — Alzheimer's Research UK (@AlzResearchUK) May 24, 2024

Released to mark the first anniversary of his death, the profits from the song will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research UK in Margolis’s memory.

Harris, who starred in Carry On films Follow That Camel and Carry On Doctor, said: “This song is to commemorate and remember my lovely, devoted husband and to let anybody going through the same thing know that they are not alone.

“Music is my life and was the whole of both our lives.

“Sometimes, lyrics can say more than spoken words. This song came through my love for him.

A Year ago Today .I lost my Beloved Husband Mike..🙏..I Cherish Him ; and the Gift of so many Messages of Love and Support .My Love and ThanksAnita.x❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcWeZI8LDr — Anita Harris (@TheAnitaHarris) May 13, 2024

“I found myself waking up with this song just pouring out of me. ‘Never lose hope’ is something he would always say when he was going through his various health problems, and I think hope is so important.”

She added: “Alzheimer’s Research UK’s drive and determination gives us all hope that there will be a cure.

“It’s only through sharing our experiences and supporting their work that we will end the heartbreak and take away the aloneness that diseases like Alzheimer’s cause.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, said that at the current rate, one in every two people would be directly affected by dementia, which could mean they developed the condition themselves or found themselves caring for someone who had it.

The charity is aiming to find a cure through investing in research to change the way the condition is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are honoured that Anita has decided to donate profits from her powerful song to further our search for a cure.

“With a sustained effort, we will find a cure for all forms of dementia and Anita is helping us take a step closer to achieving this.

“We can’t thank her enough. We’d love people to support Anita and the charity by downloading or streaming the beautiful Never Lose Hope – every penny raised will make such a difference.”

Margolis, a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (LFRSA) and a creative director in advertising, became Harris’s record producer and her manager in the mid-1960s.

The couple married in 1973 and his death last May came less than a week after the couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Harris rose to fame with the Cliff Adams Singers and was best known for her 1967 hit Just Loving You, alongside her roles in the Carry On films.