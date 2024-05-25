Simon Cowell disappears during magic trick on Britain’s Got Talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Simon Cowell disappears during magic trick on Britain’s Got Talent

By Press Association
Simon Cowell is a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (Ian West/PA)
Simon Cowell has seemed to disappear during the closing moments of a magic trick on Britain’s Got Talent.

The ITV talent show returned on Saturday, with judges Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, and presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The last act, Magicians Assemble, made up of former Britain’s Got Talent stars Ben Hart, Colin Cloud and Elizabeth The Haunting, who appeared on past editions of the series, claimed they have arrived from the future.

Finishing each other’s sentences, the trio told the judges and audience in Manchester that they “found a journal” where they can enter “someone’s memory” during the episode.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020
Aidan McCann performs on Britain’s Got Talent (Tom Dymond/Syco/ThamesTV/PA)

They then performed tricks such as turning liquid into sand, before the substance began streaming on to the stage – and teenage magician and 2020 Britain’s Got Talent finalist Aidan McCann was pulled through to join the other illusionists.

Aidan shaved Ben’s hair off before the audience, and the number which was revealed was the same as the one the judges had made during dice earlier.

Inviting Cowell on stage was Colin, who reassured him he was “completely safe” as he put a blindfold on him.

Ben then threw a sandglass and Simon was gone with bits of confetti paper streams left in his place.

Holden and Tonioli asked “where is Simon?” before Cowell’s voice was heard posing a similar question, and Sunday’s episode was teased.

Elsewhere, property manager Kimberley Cross, 61, did not wow all the judges with her performance of Pink’s Get The Party Started while wearing a gold cape and a glittery tiara, which had sparks shooting out.

Tonioli disagreed, saying: “It was so bad that I loved it, it’s yes from me.”

Robert Statham, 59, from Derby, did a rap based on his profession as a librarian – which included him saying “everybody in the house shush” and doing a book drop, instead of a mic drop moment.

“I quite enjoyed it but I don’t know if I want to hear it again,” Dixon said.

As Donnelly mimed pleading, Robert got her vote and he made it through to the next stage.

Also going through to the next round was Kevin Finn, 30, a comedian originally from Canada and living in Warrington, who made jokes about Tesco and mimicked UK accents, and charity fundraiser Ace Clurk, 29, who was stopped halfway through his singing by Cowell.

After Ace was asked to swap his original song for Lovely by Billie Eilish, the crowd was emotional with Holden saying his “vocal range was insane”.

Shadow artist and illusionist Matteo Fraziano, 22, from Rome, Italy, who created the silhouettes of Elvis Presley, Eminem, and ET The Extra-Terrestrial with his hands, and recorder playing drag queen Chantaaaal, 33, who sang Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On, also made it.

The drag queen used their costume to reference Dion’s song, which was on the soundtrack of Titanic, by turning themselves into the destroyed ship and iceberg.

Ukrainian married couple and roller-skaters Vlada Kamyshnikova and Yevhenii Yemelianenko, known as Stardust, had previously been Golden buzzer winners on Lithuania Got Talent and finalists on Ukraine’s Got Talent.

On a trampoline, Yemelianenko flung Kamyshnikova around before launching into the air by hanging on to a pulley, while his partner had to hold on, while being flung around as sharks came out.

“This show is always about raising the levels every single year and I’m going to say it, you did and it was insane,” Holden said.

They earned a golden buzzer, which means the duo go through to the semi-finals, from Cowell, who said it was “fantastic” and told them “thank you so much”.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Sunday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.