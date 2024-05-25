Idris Elba on why Second World War docuseries on black stories matters today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Idris Elba on why Second World War docuseries on black stories matters today

By Press Association
Idris Elba narrates Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Idris Elba narrates Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Colour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British actor Idris Elba has said the stories of black people who fought during the Second World War matter today from an “education” and “cultural appropriation perspective”.

The Luther star, 51, narrates the National Geographic documentary Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Colour, which premieres ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6.

He told the PA news agency: “The importance is about the perspective of these wars and this part of the world and how history, if it’s slanted, can really leave out some important things to remember.

“It’s important to remember that black and brown soldiers were a very important part of strategising this war, populating the war, and that history really does matter.

“It matters from an educational perspective, it matters from a cultural appropriation perspective, and it matters that American troops were partly black.”

Elba said he was inspired by his “hero” grandfather who was born and raised in Kansas City before he was drafted to fight in the war.

“My granddad’s story is not in the film, but it’s in my heart,” he said.

Luther Photocall – London
Idris Elba narrates the series (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It’s something that my mum and I talk about, but we don’t know much about.”

The lack of knowledge available about his grandfather’s story motivated the actor when it came to making the series.

“It really did compel me and was part of the driver as to why we chose to tell these stories,” he said.

“My granddad is a hero to us. He’s a hero, not just because he fought in a war, but he’s a hero because he chose a better life for himself even after putting himself at risk for a country that didn’t recognise him on his return.”

Elba said his grandfather did not go back to the US after the war and instead ended up in West Africa.

The war series includes an episode that details the stories of the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion – the only all-black combat unit to fight on the D-Day beaches.

D-Day was the largest amphibious invasion in history, when the Allied forces landed on the coast in northern France in 1994.

The limited series additionally spotlights the forgotten troops who fought in Dunkirk, Pearl Harbour, and the Battle of the Bulge.

It serves to highlight how the experiences of black people in the Second World War inspired campaigns for freedom, including the civil rights movement in the US.

The first episode of Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Colour will air on May 27 on National Geographic in the UK.