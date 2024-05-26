Martine Croxall back on BBC News after discrimination claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martine Croxall back on BBC News after discrimination claims

By Press Association
(Left to right) Annita McVeigh, Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera (PA)
(Left to right) Annita McVeigh, Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone and Kasia Madera (PA)

Martine Croxall has returned to BBC News following her launching a tribunal claim against her employers.

The presenter, 55, has previously alleged along with other senior female BBC journalists Kasia Madera, Annita McVeigh and Karin Giannone that they were kept off air for a year after they were snubbed for chief presenter roles following the merger of the BBC’s News and World News channels.

Announcing her return, Croxall wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Ya’ll ready for this? Back on #BBCNews at 1100 BST.”

BBC gender pay gap
Carrie Gracie (centre) speaks to the media alongside journalists Martine Croxall (left) and Razia Iqbal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The presenter, who has worked for the BBC since October 1991 and been a chief presenter with the BBC News Channel and BBC World News since 2001, shared the message along with a video of her in the studio saying: “Now, where were we?”

Croxall, who has also appeared on BBC One network news bulletins, previously spent nearly two weeks off air in 2022 over claims she had showed bias when Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership contest.

She said she was “gleeful” while presenting an edition of the former The Papers programme, and while responding to a guest’s joke aimed at the former Prime Minister, she said: “I shouldn’t probably (laugh). I’m probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling.”

Croxall was congratulated by Madera, who returned earlier this month, Giannone and McVeigh, who came back to work on March 18.

BBC Stock
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)

“Great to see my friend and colleague @MartineBBC back on @BBCNews,” Madera wrote.

Giannone called it a “treat” and wrote: “As soon as the leg mends, I’ll be there too.”

Earlier this month, the journalists were seen together as they attended preliminary hearings for their discrimination claims at the Central London Employment Tribunal.

Croxall, McVeigh and Madera allege discrimination on the grounds of age, sex, being a union member and wages.

Giannone alleges discrimination based on age, sex and wages.

The women claim they have been left to suffer victimisation, harassment and reputational damage.

At a preliminary hearing, the journalists, who had previously reached settlements with the broadcaster, were told they would not be able to bring a claim for equal pay.

A BBC spokesman said: “We are pleased with the result and that the tribunal has accepted our position.

“We will not be commenting further at this stage.”

It is believed that the BBC’s position is that it had complied with equal pay legislation, and applied a rigorous and fair recruitment process, and that all managers conducted that process properly.

The women were given the go-ahead to have their cases heard jointly.