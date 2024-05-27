Bonnie Tyler: I got elocution lessons to tone down Welsh accent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bonnie Tyler: I got elocution lessons to tone down Welsh accent

By Press Association
Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart is celebrating its 40th anniversary (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart is celebrating its 40th anniversary (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Bonnie Tyler has said she signed up for elocution lessons earlier in her career because she was so self-conscious about her strong Welsh accent.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer, 72, who was born in Skewen in Wales, said she was concerned about speaking on stage because of her accent.

She told Good Morning Britain: “When I was working in residencies when I first started singing – I was singing since I’m 17, I’m in my 70s now – but in between songs, I used to get really nervous about talking because of my very, very strong Welsh accent.

“And so I thought I would try to curb it down, so I went for elocution lessons.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Bonnie Tyler revealed she attempted to tone down her Welsh accent (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“As you can hear, it didn’t work!”

Tyler’s biggest hit has marked its 40th anniversary and had a fresh resurgence with the solar eclipse in April.

She said: “Every time a total eclipse comes around, of course it goes back to number one, it went to number one again in America.

“I was singing it night before last in Sweden, I came in from Sweden last night and they just love it, the whole audience was just singing along with it.”

Tyler’s other biggest hits include Holding Out For A Hero and If I Sing You A Love Song.