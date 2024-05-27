Jane Seymour explains why she has resisted cosmetic surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jane Seymour explains why she has resisted cosmetic surgery

By Press Association
Jane Seymour (PA)
Jane Seymour (PA)

Jane Seymour has said she has resisted cosmetic surgery but once attempted to get an under-eye procedure because “photographers kept saying that I had bulgy eyes”.

However, the British actress, 73, said nothing could be done about the issue because it was down to a muscle.

Seymour told People magazine: “To set the record straight — because people were getting it wrong — they attempted to do something to my under-eyes when I was 40 because photographers kept saying that I had bulgy eyes.

“The doctor told me it’s actually a muscle, so there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The 91st Academy Awards – Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party – Los Angeles
Jane Seymour (PA)

The actress, best known for roles in James Bond film Live And Let Die and TV series Doctor Quinn, Medicine Woman, joked she has had “quite a good career considering the bulgy eye”, adding she never wants to “do anything permanent”.

She added: “I’ve been playing a lot of amazing roles, recently two women with Alzheimer’s with very emotional scenes, and if you’re going to be that emotional, you need every muscle in your face.

“So I have nothing against people doing anything they want to do, but for me personally, it is not helping me in my craft, unless I’m playing somebody who’s had Botox, in which case, I would be all over it.”

Seymour said she has a different secret to maintaining a youthful appearance, adding: “The best facelift is a smile. If you want to look young, just smile from ear to ear.”

She added she approaches exercise “very carefully so I don’t hurt my back or my legs,” saying: “I incorporate weights into whatever I’m doing because I think a lot of women think that if they go for a run or do a booty burn or something, that that’s enough. I think at our age, it’s proven that bone loss is what you have to be careful of.

“I’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger or a bodybuilder, but I’m now an 8-to-10-lbs person.”

Seymour said her approach to her health changed after she had a near-death experience on a set in Spain in 1988, when she came down with bronchitis while filming and a nurse injected an antibiotic into her vein rather than a muscle.

She said: “When I nearly died and I saw the white light, a couple of really big things happened there. I remember looking down at me and I was just right there in the corner of the room, looking down at this guy screaming and yelling and trying to inject me with things and we can’t find an ambulance.

“I didn’t connect emotionally at all, but I did intellectually. It occurred to me that this (body) was like a car and it wasn’t running, so when I did get back in my body, I just valued the car. Your car is only as good as you keep it, if you can do something to keep it good, keep it running, then yes.”