Nicki Minaj announces new date for postponed Co-op Live arena gig

Nicki Minaj has released a new date to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester.

The rapper and singer, 41, had to be reschedule the gig after her arrest in the Netherlands on Saturday.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” she said on X.

“So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show.

“I apologise for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

Minaj said she spent around six hours in custody at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday before being able to fly to the UK.

Fans were let into the newly-opened Manchester venue at around 7pm on Saturday for her show, before promoter Live Nation announced at around 9.40pm that it was to be postponed.

Dutch police said a woman aged 41 was arrested on Saturday after allegedly trying to take what it described as “soft drugs” from Schiphol Airport to another country.

A later update from the force said it had released the “suspect and she can now move on” after paying a fine.

It marked the latest postponed gig at the Co-op Live arena which has been plagued with issues since trying to open in April.

Minaj had praised fans for being a “class act” during the last-minute postponement, and invited them to her hotel in the centre of Manchester before speaking to the crowds outside.

The music star, who is known for the songs Starships, Super Bass and Anaconda, livestreamed her arrest on social media and claimed drugs found in her luggage did not belong to her.

She performed at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on Sunday.