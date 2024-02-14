Hello yellow! Nissan brings back vibrant hue on revised-for-2024 Juke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hello yellow! Nissan brings back vibrant hue on revised-for-2024 Juke

By Press Association
The Nissan Juke gets a number of updates for 2024. (Nissan)
The Nissan Juke gets a number of updates for 2024. (Nissan)

Nissan is hoping buyers can fall in love again with the Juke by choosing Valentine’s Day to reveal a revised version.

The updated Juke receives a whole host of interior tweaks, a new trim level and paint colours to keep the Juke desirable in the competitive crossover segment.

Chief among the interior changes is a new infotainment screen. It now measures 12.3 inches in size and has been angled towards the driver to ‘enhance the cockpit-feeling which Juke customers really like’, says Nissan.

The Juke’s stylish look remains as part of this update. (Nissan)

The system’s home screen has been redesigned allowing the driver to configure different widgets for functions they use most frequently, there’s improved voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been added, and the system can even play videos from a USB when the car is stationary.

N-Connecta models and above get a new 12.3-inch TFT screen instead of traditional dials, which allow the driver to change between two different designs and cycle through a mixture of information, such as eco-drive performance, tyre pressure monitoring, sat-nav mapping and fuel economy.

Nissan has also made a number of subtle improvements to the interior, including adding USB-A and USB-C charging points in the front and back, wireless phone charging for N-Connecta models and above, and a larger glovebox.

A far larger 12.3-inch touchscreen is now fitted. (Nissan)

The safety equipment has been updated, too, with the standard fitment of Intelligent Driver Alertness, and there’s a higher resolution reversing camera for all trim levels.

The mid-life refresh also sees a new N-Sport trim level which adds a black roof, wheels, door mirrors, wheel arch inserts, grille and A-and B-pillars, and yellow detailing inside. Yellow also returns to the Juke’s colour palette, now called ‘Iconic Yellow’, while a new Pearl White shade has been added along with a ‘sparklier’ Pearl Black.

Engine choices remain as before, so there’s the option of a 112bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol, and a 141bhp hybrid which pairs a 93bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 48bhp electric motor.

Hybrid engines continue to be available on the Nissan Juke. (Nissan)

Nissan has axed the Acenta trim level with the range now starting with Acenta Premium, while the new N-Sport trim level shares top billing with Tekna+. Prices have risen by £900 with the range now starting from £23,485 and the new Juke will go on sale at the beginning of March.