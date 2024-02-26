Renault’s new 5 E-Tech preserves concept looks while bringing low-weight and high-tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s new 5 E-Tech preserves concept looks while bringing low-weight and high-tech

By Press Association
The 5’s vent is a charging indicator
Renault’s striking new 5 has been revealed in production-ready form, bringing a number of battery and power options.

The compact EV, which is expected to arrive in the UK during the first quarter of 2025, harks back to the iconic Renault 5 which was produced between 1972 and 1985.

This latest version aims to preserve the focus on the efficiency of the original while introducing a far higher level of technology and features. Measuring just 3.92 metres long the 5 is compact by modern standards, yet can still deliver a boot space of 326 litres, while an additional 19 litres of storage space is dotted throughout the cabin.

Renault 5
The 5’s cabin has a minimalist approach

Expected to arrive with an entry price of under £25,000, the new 5 is underpinned by a platform known as Ampr Small which allows the car to maximise space while keeping the exterior proportions compact. There are two battery options available – with 40kWh or 52kWh – while three motor options will be there to choose from delivering 94bhp, 121bhp and 148bhp.

Renault claims a range of up to 186 miles for the smaller-battery car, or 249 miles for the larger 52kWh variant. The smaller of the two utilises a maximum charge rate of 80kW, too, while the bigger-battery versions see this increased to 100kW. Thanks to Vehicle-To-Load functionality – or V2L – the 5 can also be used to charge external devices via an adapter for the car’s charging port.

The exterior of the car is very similar to the look of the original concept, with many throwbacks to the iconic original. The vent grille on the bonnet, rather than providing cooling, is a charge indicator which flashes the ‘number 5’ when the driver approaches the vehicle.

Inside, the Renault 5 adopts a fuss-free design which is focused around the driver, with two 10-inch screens relaying key information back to the person behind the wheel. There’s a padded dashboard, too, while the air vents mirror the design of the headlights. The seats use a denim fabric made from recycled water bottles.