New MG3 launches with bold new look and improved efficiency

By Press Association
The MG3 has gained more angular styling
The MG3 has gained more angular styling

The new MG3 has been revealed, with the hybrid supermini bringing a more efficient engine setup than before.

Entering into its second generation, the new MG3 has a more distinctive appearance than before with sharper headlights and a slightly elongated footprint compared with the car it replaces.

MG3
The new MG3 is slightly longer than its predecessor

It’s powered by a ‘standard’ hybrid setup formed around a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor assisting for additional power. Together, it produces 192bhp and brings a 0-60mph time of just under eight seconds. All cars get a three-speed automatic gearbox as standard, too.

In terms of efficiency, MG claims that the new MG3 will return up to 64mpg combined while CO2 emissions rest at 100g/km. A number of drive modes, including EV, Series and Parallel – with the latter setting allowing both the engine and electric motor to combine and power the wheels – give the driver the ability to tailor the powertrain to their situation. Full EV mode, for instance, allows the car to run on electric-only power for as long as the charge allows.

MG3
The interior features a lot of equipment as standard

Two specifications will be available from launch – SE and Trophy. All versions, however, get a twin-screen setup with a seven- and 10.25-inch display sitting side-by-side to create a clear view of all key information. Satellite navigation is included as standard, as are both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Air conditioning, a six-speaker sound system and four USB ports add to the specification, while higher trims add in keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 360-degree parking camera. All versions get plenty of safety equipment as well, such as Lane Keep Assist, a Lane Departure Warning System and Adaptive Cruise Control.

MG has yet to state how much the new MG3 will cost, but it’s expected to be around £20,000.