New MG3 launches with bold new look and improved efficiency

The new MG3 has been revealed, with the hybrid supermini bringing a more efficient engine setup than before.

Entering into its second generation, the new MG3 has a more distinctive appearance than before with sharper headlights and a slightly elongated footprint compared with the car it replaces.

The new MG3 is slightly longer than its predecessor

It’s powered by a ‘standard’ hybrid setup formed around a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor assisting for additional power. Together, it produces 192bhp and brings a 0-60mph time of just under eight seconds. All cars get a three-speed automatic gearbox as standard, too.

In terms of efficiency, MG claims that the new MG3 will return up to 64mpg combined while CO2 emissions rest at 100g/km. A number of drive modes, including EV, Series and Parallel – with the latter setting allowing both the engine and electric motor to combine and power the wheels – give the driver the ability to tailor the powertrain to their situation. Full EV mode, for instance, allows the car to run on electric-only power for as long as the charge allows.

The interior features a lot of equipment as standard

Two specifications will be available from launch – SE and Trophy. All versions, however, get a twin-screen setup with a seven- and 10.25-inch display sitting side-by-side to create a clear view of all key information. Satellite navigation is included as standard, as are both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Air conditioning, a six-speaker sound system and four USB ports add to the specification, while higher trims add in keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and a 360-degree parking camera. All versions get plenty of safety equipment as well, such as Lane Keep Assist, a Lane Departure Warning System and Adaptive Cruise Control.

MG has yet to state how much the new MG3 will cost, but it’s expected to be around £20,000.