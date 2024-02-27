McLaren’s Artura Spider brings drop-top thrills and performance upgrades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren’s Artura Spider brings drop-top thrills and performance upgrades

By Press Association
The Artura Spider uses a hybrid V6 engine setup
The Artura Spider uses a hybrid V6 engine setup

McLaren has unveiled a new convertible version of its Artura hybrid supercar.

The new Artura Spider retains the same hybrid powertrain – which is centred around a 3.0-litre V6 engine – as the original but power has been boosted by just under 20bhp to reach 690bhp in total. McLaren has also made the electric portion of the system more efficient, which has increased the EV-only range to 21 miles, up from 19 miles on the original car.

McLaren Artura Spider
Clear buttresses at the rear allow you to see the engine

McLaren has stated that it will be offering existing Artura owners the opportunity to upgrade the performance of their cars free of charge, too.

The Woking-based firm claims a 0-60mph time of 2.8 seconds for the Spider and it’ll carry onwards to a top speed of 205mph when given enough space. McLaren has also equipped the Artura Spider with new engine mounts which help to improve stiffness while revised dampers increase responsiveness. The gearbox calibration has been revised, too, bringing shift speeds which are 25 per cent quicker than before.

The new retractable hard top incorporates rear buttresses which feature a glazed section to help with rearward visibility, but this also doubles as a channel for airflow towards the engine bay. Made from carbon fibre and composite materials, the roof can also be fitted with electrochromatic glass which can be made transparent or opaque at the touch of a button. The roof is controlled by an overhead button, or via the key when the car is parked up.

McLaren Artura Spider
The interior features the same high-tech finish as the coupe Artura

As is the case with all McLaren models, the steering wheel is completely free of buttons while the driver display binnacle – which moves with the steering column when adjusted – allows whoever is behind the wheel to quickly and easily see key readouts and information.

The Artura Spider will go on sale from £221,500 in standard specification, though three extra interior specifications – Performance, TechLux and Vision – which each cost £5,050 and bring a different take on the materials and aesthetic used on the Artura Spider.