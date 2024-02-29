Maserati GranCabrio revealed with an electric model to follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Maserati GranCabrio revealed with an electric model to follow

By Press Association
The new GranCabrio will soon be available as an electric model
The new GranCabrio will soon be available as an electric model

Maserati has revealed the next reincarnation of its GranCabrio grand tourer.

The GranCabrio is the drop-top version of its famous GranTurismo V8 coupe and will go on sale later this summer.

Maserati GranCabrio
The main display incorporates the controls for the roof

From launch, there will be a high-performance Trofeo version, while a lesser-powered Modena version will come later. Finally, an electric Folgore version will follow.

The Trofeo model will come with Maserati’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged 542 bhp Nettuno engine- the most powerful engine ever fitted in the GranTurismo line-up. As a result, the 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds is only 0.1 seconds down on the coupe.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox and clever all-wheel-drive system that can de-couple from the front axle will come as standard while the fabric roof on the new GranCabrio can be operated at speeds below 30mph and takes just 14 seconds to lower.

Maserati GranCabrio
The roof can be raised or lowered in 14 seconds

Wind and road noise should be kept to a minimum, thanks to the new roof being acoustically layered. It’ll also be available in a choice of five different colours to match the exterior.

As with the coupe, the interior will feature the same high-quality tech and features as well as a twin touchscreen panel and the controls for the roof are now integrated into the infotainment system.

More details of the GranCabrio are set to follow, with the all-electric Folgore model coming soon and will be the only open-top electric GT car on sale.

Prices are yet to be revealed but expect a slight increase in the standard car’s £165,000 price tag.