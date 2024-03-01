The new Brabus Rocket 1000 is a 987bhp four-door supercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The new Brabus Rocket 1000 is a 987bhp four-door supercar

By Press Association
The Rocket shares its underpinnings with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S performance four-door coupe
A new four-door coupe created by German tuning firm Brabus looks set to become one of the most powerful hybrid cars ever made.

Limited to just 25 examples worldwide, the Rocket shares its underpinnings with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance four-door coupe but has a number of mechanical upgrades to make it more powerful than its donor vehicle.

Brabus Rocket
The Rocket has been upgraded inside, too

Powered by a 4.5-litre, Biturbo V8 linked to an electric motor, the Rocket 1000 is set to produce around 987bhp and a peak torque output of 1,820Nm.

Thanks to all-wheel-drive traction the Rocket will go from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds and can reach 186 mph in just 23 seconds.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre the Rocket’s body has custom-made front wings and a more expansive rear quarter that makes this four-door coupe 67 millimetres wider than the standard Mercedes GT 63 production car.

Brabus Rocket
A new exhaust system is fitted to the Rocket

The rear consists of a multi-piece rear wing and a Brabus rear diffuser, which gives a clearer view of the carbon-jacketed titanium exhaust pipes.

Inside, a combination of black leather and synthetic fibre is used for the seats and headlining, while other parts of the interior feature a ‘heritage’ brand pattern with embossed ‘77’ logos are there to commemorate the year 1977– the year Brabus was founded.

Pricing for this very exclusive model is set to be around £385,000 or €450,000 which is £200,000 more than the standard Mercedes. However you’ll have to act quickly, with only 25 examples set to be made, it won’t take long for them all to be sold.