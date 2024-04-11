New Alfa Romeo Milano will be the firm’s first EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Alfa Romeo Milano will be the firm’s first EV

By Press Association
The new Milano is the first Alfa to be offered as an EV. (Credit: Stellantis media)
The new Milano is the first Alfa to be offered as an EV. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Alfa Romeo has revealed its latest offering into the compact crossover class with the Milano.

The new Milano will be the first Alfa Romeo to be available as a full-electric model – alongside a conventional mild-hybrid version.

The Milano electric will come with two trim levels – Elettrica and Veloce. The mild hybrid will come in Ibrida trim while an initial launch edition called the Speciale will be available in both mild-hybrid and electric powertrains.

On the outside, the Milano has pronounced wheel arches, adaptive LED matrix headlights, hidden rear door handles, and a large front grille with the Alfa Romeo logo shaped into the grille itself. It also has compact dimensions –  measuring at just over four metres in length and 1.5 metres in height.

On the inside, there is a digital 10.25-inch colour screen, as well as in the centre of the dashboard houses another 10.25-inch touchscreen. Owners can customise their own homepage for the infotainment screen. The attention to detail is reminiscent of Alfa Romeo’s heritage with the air-con vents shaped like the four-leaf clover to represent the sporting pedigree of the brand – while sports seats are available as an option.

The Milano Ibrida will be offered with front and all-wheel-drive versions and will come with a 138bhp 48V hybrid system. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo is boosted by 28bhp courtesy of the electric motor, too.

The Speciale launch trim will be offered with either mild-hybrid or electric power. It has features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a vinyl and fabric interior, an electric driver’s seat with massage function and an electric tailgate.

The electric versions of the Milano will come with two power outputs. The Milano Elettrica comes with a 158bhp electric motor and has a claimed range of 250 miles on a single charge or up to 366 miles around town.

The sportier Veloce gets a 243bhp electric motor – while both models are mated to a 54kWh battery pack. Alfa Romeo hasn’t revealed the figure for the electric range on this model – but expect it to be less than the Eletrrica’s 250 to 366 mile range.

Charging from a 100kW rapid charger will take 30 minutes to charge the Milano from 10 to 80 per cent. Boot space is said to be one of the best in class with a loading capacity of 400 litres of space and EV versions also feature storage compartments under the bonnet.

Order books open in early summer for the Milano with prices to be confirmed closer to the car’s release date.