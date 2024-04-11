New Alfa Romeo Milano will be the firm’s first EV

Alfa Romeo has revealed its latest offering into the compact crossover class with the Milano.

The new Milano will be the first Alfa Romeo to be available as a full-electric model – alongside a conventional mild-hybrid version.

The Milano electric will come with two trim levels – Elettrica and Veloce. The mild hybrid will come in Ibrida trim while an initial launch edition called the Speciale will be available in both mild-hybrid and electric powertrains.

On the outside, the Milano has pronounced wheel arches, adaptive LED matrix headlights, hidden rear door handles, and a large front grille with the Alfa Romeo logo shaped into the grille itself. It also has compact dimensions – measuring at just over four metres in length and 1.5 metres in height.

On the inside, there is a digital 10.25-inch colour screen, as well as in the centre of the dashboard houses another 10.25-inch touchscreen. Owners can customise their own homepage for the infotainment screen. The attention to detail is reminiscent of Alfa Romeo’s heritage with the air-con vents shaped like the four-leaf clover to represent the sporting pedigree of the brand – while sports seats are available as an option.

The Milano Ibrida will be offered with front and all-wheel-drive versions and will come with a 138bhp 48V hybrid system. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo is boosted by 28bhp courtesy of the electric motor, too.

.@alfa_romeo presents the new MILANO: Sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian style at first sight. #MILANO combines a captivating style with the most advanced technology in terms of comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics. Learn more: https://t.co/Zyibwn9t7x pic.twitter.com/5TZFrgItNK — Stellantis (@Stellantis) April 11, 2024

The Speciale launch trim will be offered with either mild-hybrid or electric power. It has features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, a vinyl and fabric interior, an electric driver’s seat with massage function and an electric tailgate.

The electric versions of the Milano will come with two power outputs. The Milano Elettrica comes with a 158bhp electric motor and has a claimed range of 250 miles on a single charge or up to 366 miles around town.

The sportier Veloce gets a 243bhp electric motor – while both models are mated to a 54kWh battery pack. Alfa Romeo hasn’t revealed the figure for the electric range on this model – but expect it to be less than the Eletrrica’s 250 to 366 mile range.

Charging from a 100kW rapid charger will take 30 minutes to charge the Milano from 10 to 80 per cent. Boot space is said to be one of the best in class with a loading capacity of 400 litres of space and EV versions also feature storage compartments under the bonnet.

Order books open in early summer for the Milano with prices to be confirmed closer to the car’s release date.