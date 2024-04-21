New Aston Martin DBX707 introduces sharper technology and revised design

Aston Martin has introduced a revised version of its DBX707 performance SUV, bringing a newly designed infotainment system to its range-topping model.

Crucially, Aston Martin has also removed the standard DBX from its range, leaving the 707 as the single option in the brand’s SUV range.

It retains the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine of its predecessor, developing 697bhp and 900Nm of torque and sending it through a nine-speed gearbox to all four wheels. Carbon ceramic brakes remain a standard feature, too.

The most notable changes to the DBX707 have been made inside

The big changes come inside, where the DBX707 now features Aston Martin’s latest-generation infotainment system which has already been used on the latest DB12 and Vantage models. The multi-screen set-up incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration software, while its design allows for single and multi-finger gesture control.

It sits close to a dedicated driver display which comes in at 12.3 inches, making it slightly larger than those found on the DB12 and Vantage. However, bucking the trend of recent touchscreen-centred rivals, the DBX707 features a variety of physical buttons and dials for much-used features, such as the gear selector and ventilation systems. There are also dedicated switches for the suspension, traction control and exhaust settings.

The DBX707 retains many physical controls to use alongside the touchscreen

Inside, there are different trim choices that enable the owner to tweak the appearance of the cabin. ‘Inspire Comfort’ gets extra embroidery and quilting, ‘Inspire Sport’, naturally, takes a more dynamic take with its Alcantara trim and ‘micro piping’ while Aston Martin’s bespoke service – called Q – opens up a wide variety of materials, colours and finishers.

All cars get a standard-fit 14-speaker sound system, though this can be upgraded to an option Bowers and Wilkins system which includes a high-performance 23-speaker setup which can deliver up to 1,600W of sound.

The exterior is differentiated from the previous DBX by new flush door handles which pop out when the car is unlocked, as well as new wheel designs – including an eye-catching ‘Copper Bronze’ 23-inch forged alloy.

The new DBX707 is set to go into production shortly, with deliveries expected within the third quarter of 2024.