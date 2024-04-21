New Aston Martin DBX707 introduces sharper technology and revised design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Aston Martin DBX707 introduces sharper technology and revised design

By Press Association
The DBX707 has been given an update, both inside and out
The DBX707 has been given an update, both inside and out

Aston Martin has introduced a revised version of its DBX707 performance SUV, bringing a newly designed infotainment system to its range-topping model.

Crucially, Aston Martin has also removed the standard DBX from its range, leaving the 707 as the single option in the brand’s SUV range.

It retains the 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine of its predecessor, developing 697bhp and 900Nm of torque and sending it through a nine-speed gearbox to all four wheels. Carbon ceramic brakes remain a standard feature, too.

Aston Martin DBX707
The most notable changes to the DBX707 have been made inside

The big changes come inside, where the DBX707 now features Aston Martin’s latest-generation infotainment system which has already been used on the latest DB12 and Vantage models. The multi-screen set-up incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration software, while its design allows for single and multi-finger gesture control.

It sits close to a dedicated driver display which comes in at 12.3 inches, making it slightly larger than those found on the DB12 and Vantage. However, bucking the trend of recent touchscreen-centred rivals, the DBX707 features a variety of physical buttons and dials for much-used features, such as the gear selector and ventilation systems. There are also dedicated switches for the suspension, traction control and exhaust settings.

Aston Martin DBX707
The DBX707 retains many physical controls to use alongside the touchscreen

Inside, there are different trim choices that enable the owner to tweak the appearance of the cabin. ‘Inspire Comfort’ gets extra embroidery and quilting, ‘Inspire Sport’, naturally, takes a more dynamic take with its Alcantara trim and ‘micro piping’ while Aston Martin’s bespoke service – called Q – opens up a wide variety of materials, colours and finishers.

All cars get a standard-fit 14-speaker sound system, though this can be upgraded to an option Bowers and Wilkins system which includes a high-performance 23-speaker setup which can deliver up to 1,600W of sound.

The exterior is differentiated from the previous DBX by new flush door handles which pop out when the car is unlocked, as well as new wheel designs – including an eye-catching ‘Copper Bronze’ 23-inch forged alloy.

The new DBX707 is set to go into production shortly, with deliveries expected within the third quarter of 2024.