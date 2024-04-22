Porsche introduces revised version of the Cayenne GTS models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche introduces revised version of the Cayenne GTS models

By Press Association
The new Cayenne SUV and Coupe GTS models are available to order now with deliveries expected in the summer. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)
The new Cayenne SUV and Coupe GTS models are available to order now with deliveries expected in the summer. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)

Porsche has revealed an updated version of the Cayenne GTS and Coupe with revised suspension, engines and styling.

Under the bonnet, both cars get a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with increased power and torque figures of 493bhp and 660Nm. Porsche claims 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds, too, alongside a top speed of 171mph.

The transmission has also been revised and comes as standard with an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox.

On the exterior, there are now bigger cooling air intakes at the front, black GTS badging on the rear and sides of the car, dark-tinted headlights and taillights and red brake callipers.

There are standard 21-inch alloy wheels that are finished in anthracite grey, as well as side skirts, front inlays, wheel arch extensions while the tailpipes now have a bronze finish.

Head inside and you’re greeted with a heated sports steering wheel, eight-way adjustable sport front seats and there is suede with fabric headliner, armrest and door panels.

There are new sports seats and a new curved digital instrument cluster. (Credit: Porsche Newsroom)

The new GTS also boasts Porsche’s new curved digital instrument cluster and has the option of a passenger display, too.

The Coupe version also benefits from a glass panoramic sunroof fitted as standard and has an adaptive extending rear spoiler.

Both models of the Cayenne GTS and Coupe are available to order now with expected deliveries for the UK and mainland Europe in summer 2024.