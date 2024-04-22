New Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance will be the fastest-accelerating AMG model yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance will be the fastest-accelerating AMG model yet

By Press Association
The new GT63 S E Performance will produce 804bhp, making it the fastest accelerating AMG model yet. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)
The new GT63 S E Performance will produce 804bhp, making it the fastest accelerating AMG model yet. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

Mercedes has revealed the GT 63 S Coupe which will be the fastest accelerating AMG series model yet.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre biturbo engine mated to an electric motor that will produce 804bhp and 1,420Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 198mph.

The electric motor is positioned at the rear axle, and produces the equivalent of 201bhp alone, while it has an electrically switched two-speed transmission.

The GT 63 comes as standard with a limited-slip differential and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ four-wheel-drive system to give the best traction.

The 6.1kWh battery pack on-board enables a claimed electric driving range of up to 8 miles.

There are eight different AMG driving programmes including ‘Electric’, ‘Battery Hold’, ‘Comfort’, ‘Slippery’, ‘Sport’, ‘Sport+’, ‘Race’ and ‘Individual’.

The GT 63 S E Performance is also equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels can steer in the opposite direction to the fronts when travelling up to 62mph or in the same direction at speeds over 62mph. It helps to make the car more agile at slower speeds but still controlled at higher ones.

High-performance ceramic brake discs with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and one-piston calipers at the rear all help the GT 63 improve stopping power.

On the exterior, there are grooved twinned trapezoidal tailpipes, 21-inch alloy wheels and an integrated charging flap.

Inside, there are AMG sports seats available in a variety of patterns and trim designs including one and two-tone Nappa leather or leather with diamond quilting.

Mercedes hasn’t revealed prices for the GT 63 S E Performance yet but the standard GT63’s starting price of £165,000 means that the E Performance could creep closer towards the £200,000 mark.