New Mercedes GT 63 S E Performance will be the fastest-accelerating AMG model yet

Mercedes has revealed the GT 63 S Coupe which will be the fastest accelerating AMG series model yet.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre biturbo engine mated to an electric motor that will produce 804bhp and 1,420Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 198mph.

The electric motor is positioned at the rear axle, and produces the equivalent of 201bhp alone, while it has an electrically switched two-speed transmission.

The GT 63 comes as standard with a limited-slip differential and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ four-wheel-drive system to give the best traction.

The 6.1kWh battery pack on-board enables a claimed electric driving range of up to 8 miles.

There are eight different AMG driving programmes including ‘Electric’, ‘Battery Hold’, ‘Comfort’, ‘Slippery’, ‘Sport’, ‘Sport+’, ‘Race’ and ‘Individual’.

The GT 63 S E Performance is also equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. Depending on the speed, the rear wheels can steer in the opposite direction to the fronts when travelling up to 62mph or in the same direction at speeds over 62mph. It helps to make the car more agile at slower speeds but still controlled at higher ones.

High-performance ceramic brake discs with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and one-piston calipers at the rear all help the GT 63 improve stopping power.

On the exterior, there are grooved twinned trapezoidal tailpipes, 21-inch alloy wheels and an integrated charging flap.

Inside, there are AMG sports seats available in a variety of patterns and trim designs including one and two-tone Nappa leather or leather with diamond quilting.

Mercedes hasn’t revealed prices for the GT 63 S E Performance yet but the standard GT63’s starting price of £165,000 means that the E Performance could creep closer towards the £200,000 mark.