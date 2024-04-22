The Fabia and Karoq receive updates to their line-ups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

The Fabia and Karoq receive updates to their line-ups

By Press Association
The Karoq and Fabia models receive minor updates for 2024. (Credit: Skoda Media)
The Karoq and Fabia models receive minor updates for 2024. (Credit: Skoda Media)

Skoda has updated its Fabia and Karoq line-up with new equipment levels and revised engines.

The Fabia is Skoda’s smallest model and shares its underpinnings with the Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza. It’ll now be available in one of four guises with SE Comfort, Colour Edition, SE L and Monte Carlo all there for customers to choose from.

SE Comfort comes with an eight-inch digital display, an 8.25-inch infotainment screen, front centre armrest and front and rear speakers.

The Colour Edition adds cruise control with a speed limiter and electric rear windows while SE L boasts a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, privacy glass and LED rear taillights. The top-of-the-range Monte Carlo features a larger 8.25-inch infotainment display and updated interior inserts.

Engines for the Fabia consist of a new 1.0-litre TSi engine that produces 114bhp and is available with either a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The Fabia for 2024 will be available with a new 1.0-litre petrol engine. (Credit: Skoda Media)

The Karoq is Skoda’s rival to the Nissan Qashqai and the updated line-up includes three different trim levels consisting of SE Drive, SE L and Sportline.

The entry-level SE Drive comes with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit and wireless smartphone charging.

The SE L adds a new 18-inch alloy wheel design with the tip-top Sportline variant adding two tablet holders and a front passenger Isofix child seat anchor point.

The engine choices in the updated Karoq remain the same as before with four petrol engines and one diesel unit.

The 1.0-litre TSi unit has been updated with a 6bhp increase bringing total power output to 114bhp.

Prices for the new Fabia start at £19,730 for the basic 1.0-litre SE Comfort and rise to £22,965 for the Monte Carlo. Karoq prices start at £28,380 for the 1.0-litre TSi SE Drive and rise to £35,130 for the flagship Sportline model.

Both updated versions of the Fabia and Karoq are available to order now with deliveries expected later this year.