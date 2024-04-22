Goodwood’s ‘Goodwoof’ draws the attention of motoring’s top designers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Goodwood’s ‘Goodwoof’ draws the attention of motoring’s top designers

By Press Association
The special kennel has a range of clever features
The special kennel has a range of clever features

Goodwood might be one of the UK’s best-known motoring hotspots, hosting key events such as the Festival of Speed and Revival each year. Both occasions are rooted in driving and racing, celebrating all things motorised at the West Sussex estate.

However, Goodwoof – which is Goodwood’s latest dog-themed event – is also attracting the interest of some of the motoring world’s top designers.

Marek Reichman, chief creative officer for Aston Martin, has created a unique kennel concept for dogs which draws inspiration from some of the British luxury carmaker’s designs.

DBK-9 kennel
The details are just as high-quality as on Aston Martin’s cars

Dubbed ‘DBK-9’ in reference to Aston Martin’s range of sports cars, the bag-like kennel allows for either handheld or shoulder use and, when folded out, provides a quality hang-out for pets to shelter from the sun. It’s even got a quilted leather base – just like the seats in Aston Martin’s DB12 – while brass elements on the pivot function add an extra finish.

Then, when your dog has finished relaxing, the design means it can easily be collapsed and carried away – or even stowed in the boot of a car.

It’s one of 14 shortlisted designs for Goodwoof’s ‘Barkitecture’ kennel competition, with all entries shaped around the headline theme ‘Lounge Access: For the Jet-Setting Dog’. Last year’s competition saw Gianna Botsford Architects awarded top-dog status, with the competition raising a total of £26,050 for charity partner Pets As Therapy.

As with 2023’s competition, a winner will be selected by designer Kevin McCloud MBE and The Duke of Richmond.

Goodwoof will take place from Saturday 18 May until Sunday 19 May. Tickets are still available online.