Vauxhall reveals next generation Grandland

Vauxhall has taken the covers off its next generation Grandland SUV offering electrified power throughout its range.

The electric version of the new Grandland will be the first Vauxhall to use parent company Stellantis’s new medium BEV platform. There will be two battery packs on offer. The smaller 73kWh will come with the option of a 316bhp dual-motor drivetrain with further details yet to be announced. The larger 98kWh battery pack has a claimed electric driving range of 435 miles and can be rapid-charged from zero to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

Vauxhall is also offering mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, with the former using a 138bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor, and the latter offering a pure electric range of up to 53 miles.

The Grandland is 173mm longer, 19mm higher and 64mm wider than its predecessor, and has a number of new exterior features, including an illuminated Griffin badge and new LED Matrix headlights that feature over 50,000 LEDs. A bold looking horizontal light bar that features illuminated ‘Vauxhall’ lettering also features.

On the inside, the Grandland continues similar design themes already seen on the Vauxhall Mokka and Corsa with a minimalist look. New features for the Grandland include a 16-inch touchscreen and something Vauxhall is calling the Pixel Box – a neat smartphone charger that hides the phone while driving in order to prevent distracting the driver. Boot room, meanwhile, stands at 1,641 litres with the seats down and 550 with them up – 36 more litres than before .

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall said: “The all-new Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall. With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with the choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of the UK government requirements.

He also added: “The new Grandland will therefore strengthen our position in the important family crossover segment.”

Order books for the new Grandland open in July and will arrive in showrooms in the Autumn, with prices yet to be announced.