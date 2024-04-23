Vauxhall reveals next generation Grandland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vauxhall reveals next generation Grandland

By Press Association
The new Grandland will be available to order from July with deliveries expected in the Autumn. (Credit: Stellantis Media)
Vauxhall has taken the covers off its next generation Grandland SUV offering electrified power throughout its range.

The electric version of the new Grandland will be the first Vauxhall to use parent company Stellantis’s new medium BEV platform. There will be two battery packs on offer. The smaller 73kWh will come with the option of a 316bhp dual-motor drivetrain with further details yet to be announced. The larger 98kWh battery pack has a claimed electric driving range of 435 miles and can be rapid-charged from zero to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

Vauxhall is also offering mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, with the former using a 138bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 28bhp electric motor, and the latter offering a pure electric range of up to 53 miles.

The Grandland is 173mm longer, 19mm higher and 64mm wider than its predecessor, and has a number of new exterior features, including an illuminated Griffin badge and new LED Matrix headlights that feature over 50,000 LEDs. A bold looking horizontal light bar that features illuminated ‘Vauxhall’ lettering also features.

On the inside, the Grandland continues similar design themes already seen on the Vauxhall Mokka and Corsa with a minimalist look. New features for the Grandland include a 16-inch touchscreen and something Vauxhall is calling the Pixel Box – a neat smartphone charger that hides the phone while driving in order to prevent distracting the driver. Boot room, meanwhile, stands at 1,641 litres with the seats down and 550 with them up – 36 more litres than before .

James Taylor, managing director of Vauxhall said: “The all-new Grandland is a milestone for Vauxhall. With it, every Vauxhall model will be available with the choice of a fully electric powertrain – a decade ahead of the UK government requirements.

He also added: “The new Grandland will therefore strengthen our position in the important family crossover segment.”

Order books for the new Grandland open in July and will arrive in showrooms in the Autumn, with prices yet to be announced.