Ayrton Senna’s Honda NSX up for grabs with £500,000 price tag

By Press Association
Ayrton Senna’s Honda NSX is currently listed on AutoTrader by its owner holding a £500,000 price tag. (Credit: AutoTrader PLC)
Three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s personal Honda NSX is up for grabs.

Senna is considered to be one of the greatest racing drivers of all time with him winning a total of 41 Formula One races throughout the 80s and 90s. He was tragically killed on May 1, 1994 at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Japanese supercar can be found on AutoTrader’s website, with the listing consisting of 41 images and a video of the vehicle.

The NSX was co-developed with the Brazilian racing driver back in 1989, so it’s no wonder that Senna’s very personal one would be fetching as much as £500,000.

The vehicle was registered in 1991 and currently only has 39,100 miles on the clock.

The current owner has had it since 2013. (Credit: AutoTrader PLC)

The current owner, Robert McFagan, said: “I first bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal, and have owned it ever since where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex.”

He added: “Senna’s red NSX was given to him by Honda who he had a commercial partnership with, and Senna frequently used it and was photographed with the car during his stays in Portugal.”

The NSX was also featured in the Senna film ‘Racing Is In My Blood’, which was released in 1992.

The full listing can be found on the AutoTrader website, with the car being sold by the current owner Robert McFagan.