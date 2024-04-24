Mini takes the covers off its new Aceman electric crossover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini takes the covers off its new Aceman electric crossover

By Press Association
The new Aceman will sit in between the Cooper and Countryman. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)
The new Aceman will sit in between the Cooper and Countryman. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

Mini has revealed the Aceman crossover which will slot between the smaller Cooper and larger Countryman in the firm’s line-up.

Things start with the Aceman E, which brings a 42.5 kWh battery pack and a claimed electric driving range of 192 miles. It also produces 181bhp, gives out 290Nm of torque and does 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds – and 75kW DC charging is available.

The more powerful Aceman SE comes with a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack, enabling an increased electric range of 252 miles, 214bhp, 330Nm of torque and a 0-60mph time of 6.9 seconds – with rapid charging allowing the car to go from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

The exterior features new LED headlights, an octagonal grille, flush door handles, a retracted rear window and an elongated roof spoiler.

The interior features a 24cm OLED display. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

The interior has a curved dashboard with a two-tone door trim design. As with the Cooper and Countryman, the Aceman features a large OLED central display and while lighting along the roof frame aims to replicate ambient lighting.

The boot space offers 300 litres of luggage capacity with the rear seats in place, while that extends to 1,005 litres with them folded down.

In the UK, there will be three trim levels on offer, Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

Classic comes with a high gloss black front grille and 17-inch alloy wheels while Exclusive boasts a silver front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels or 19-inch as an option. The top-of-the-line Sport features a rear spoiler equipped with air blades, John Cooper Works-inspired front and rear bumpers as well as red and black bonnet stripes.

The exterior features flush door handles and new LED headlights. (Credit: BMW Mini Group UK)

Prices will start at £31,800 for the Aceman E in Classic trim and will rise to £36,300 for the Aceman SE in Sport trim. The first deliveries are due in November 2024.