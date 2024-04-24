Mercedes reveals electric version of the G-Class with the EQG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mercedes reveals electric version of the G-Class with the EQG

By Press Association
The EQG will come with 579bhp and 1,164Nm of torque. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)
Mercedes has revealed its latest addition to the EV market with the EQG – an electric version of the firm’s iconic G-Class.

The electric version will come with a 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will give a claimed range of 294 miles on a single charge. The vehicle uses 200kW DC charging, too, enabling it to be rapid-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes.

Underneath the skin, four individually controlled electric motors produce the equivalent of 579bhp and give a torque output of 1,164Nm.

Just because the G-Class has received electric power, doesn’t mean it isn’t still a capable off-roader. This new EQG has a ground clearance of up to 250mm, and a fording depth of 850mm for water and mud. It comes as standard with adaptable adjustable damping on the suspension to help the vehicle remain stable and planted over rough terrain.

A new function Mercedes is calling G-Turn, which allows the EQG to turn on the spot, with the four wheels from left to right being able to turn in opposite directions – helping with manoeuvrability and getting out of tricky situations off-road.

The new G-Roar system also allows fake exhaust noises recorded from the combustion power V8 G-Class to pump through the speakers, and depending on what driving mode the driver is in, the noise will turn up or down whether Comfort or Sport mode is activated.

The EQG also features something called the ‘Transparent Bonnet’ which gives the driver a virtual view of the underside of the vehicle – which is then displayed on the infotainment screen helping the driver prevent any damage that may occur when driving off-road.

From launch, there will be one model available – the Edition One. It will come in a choice of five different exterior paint finishes, blue brake calipers and 20-inch AMG spoke alloy wheels.

The Edition One also includes the AMG Line and Night Package which includes silver running boards, a nappa leather interior with blue stitching, a sports steering wheel and black door mirrors.

Prices have not been revealed yet, with order books still yet to be available, but we expect the EQG to be marginally more expensive than the combustion-powered G-Class which starts at £133,500.