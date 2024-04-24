Mercedes reveals electric version of the G-Class with the EQG

Mercedes has revealed its latest addition to the EV market with the EQG – an electric version of the firm’s iconic G-Class.

The electric version will come with a 116kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will give a claimed range of 294 miles on a single charge. The vehicle uses 200kW DC charging, too, enabling it to be rapid-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 32 minutes.

Underneath the skin, four individually controlled electric motors produce the equivalent of 579bhp and give a torque output of 1,164Nm.

Just because the G-Class has received electric power, doesn’t mean it isn’t still a capable off-roader. This new EQG has a ground clearance of up to 250mm, and a fording depth of 850mm for water and mud. It comes as standard with adaptable adjustable damping on the suspension to help the vehicle remain stable and planted over rough terrain.

A new function Mercedes is calling G-Turn, which allows the EQG to turn on the spot, with the four wheels from left to right being able to turn in opposite directions – helping with manoeuvrability and getting out of tricky situations off-road.

The new G-Roar system also allows fake exhaust noises recorded from the combustion power V8 G-Class to pump through the speakers, and depending on what driving mode the driver is in, the noise will turn up or down whether Comfort or Sport mode is activated.

The EQG also features something called the ‘Transparent Bonnet’ which gives the driver a virtual view of the underside of the vehicle – which is then displayed on the infotainment screen helping the driver prevent any damage that may occur when driving off-road.

From launch, there will be one model available – the Edition One. It will come in a choice of five different exterior paint finishes, blue brake calipers and 20-inch AMG spoke alloy wheels.

The Edition One also includes the AMG Line and Night Package which includes silver running boards, a nappa leather interior with blue stitching, a sports steering wheel and black door mirrors.

Prices have not been revealed yet, with order books still yet to be available, but we expect the EQG to be marginally more expensive than the combustion-powered G-Class which starts at £133,500.