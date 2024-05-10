Ford managers threaten strike over pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ford managers threaten strike over pay dispute

By Press Association
A Ford logo
Ford managers across the country are in a row over pay causing a ballot to be organised by the trade union Unite.

The carmaker refused to improve its pay offer and rejected the union’s request as well as refusing to attend talks with the consolidation service ACAS.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary said: “Ford made billions in profits last year, it has more than enough money to put forward an acceptable no strings attached pay offer to these workers.”

The workers being balloted are currently located in Ford sites in Dunton, Stratford, Dagenham, Daventry and Halewood.

If strike action were to take place, it could severely impact the company’s operations and Unite has called for the carmaker to sit down and negotiate a deal.

Alison-Spencer Scragg, Unite national officer said: “Ford is completely disregarding the recognition agreement it signed last year with Unite. It is trying to circumvent the collective bargaining these workers are entitled to by trying to impose a pay offer calculated on a defunct bonus model that has been rejected by our membership twice.”

She added: “All Ford has done is alienate a key management group and made them more determined to collectively challenge the company’s unacceptable pay offer and blanket refusal to enter into meaningful negotiations.”

A spokesman for the company told Car Dealer Magazine: “Ford is willing to continue dialogue on the fair and balanced offer made and to offer any clarification required.

“We look forward to building on our success in the UK as Ford transforms its business in Europe.”

The ballot is live until May 30.