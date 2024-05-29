Japanese car makers committed to producing internal-combustion engines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese car makers committed to producing internal-combustion engines

By Press Association
The Japanese Auto Industry is committed to piston-power. (Credit: Mazda Press UK)
Japanese car manufacturers Mazda, Subaru and Toyota are fully committed to continuing to develop internal-combustion engines in order to reach carbon neutrality.

All three car makers have looked into what the electrification era holds and have found that carbon is the ‘enemy’.

Their future engine technology will therefore consist of improving performance with electric drive units to harness the advantages of both powertrains.

Additionally, the brands say that further engine development with the help of carbon neutral fuels such as e-fuels, biofuels and liquid hydrogen will help with mass adoption in a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

Masahiro Moro, representative director, president and CEO of Mazda Motor Corporation said: “We will continue to offer customers exciting cars by honing internal combustion engines for the electrification era and expanding the multi-pathway possibilities for achieving carbon neutrality.”

Mazda has produced over two million Rotary engine units. (Credit: Mazda Press UK)

He added: “Given the rotary engine’s compatibility with electrification and carbon-neutral fuels, Mazda will continue to develop the technology through co-creation and competition to ensure it can contribute broadly to society.”

All three car makers have a shared dedication to go down the multipath route in achieving lower carbon production throughout the electrified era.

Koji Sato, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation said: “In order to provide our customers with diverse options to achieve carbon neutrality, it is necessary to take on the challenge of evolving engines that are in tune with the energy environment of the future.”

The three types of engines the companies hope will drive down carbon emissions and improve on sustainability are Subaru’s Horizontally-Opposed engine – which has pistons that move horizontally, resulting in a low-profile engine with less vibration and a lower centre of gravity. Toyota has an in-line four engine that achieves both high output and high thermal efficiency and Mazda’s rotary engine is compact, lightweight and powerful and can be used for generators.