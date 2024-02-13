Homelessness charity to increase support to 6,000 as it celebrates bicentennial

A charity that prevents homelessness and is celebrating its 200th anniversary has said it plans to extend its reach to help a further 2,000 people this year.

Right There, a charity that last year supported 4,000 people, is aiming to bring the number of people it helps up to 6,000.

Established in 1824 by evangelist David Naismith, the charity was founded as a lifeline for young men in Glasgow.

It was previously known as YMCA Glasgow, and was part of the wider YMCA movement for 160 years.

Eventually it was rebranded as Right There and changed its demographic to help anyone facing the possibility of becoming homeless.

Right There chief executive, Janet Haugh said: “While two centuries of supporting people faced with the trauma of homelessness is a significant milestone, and one we are exceptionally proud of, it is bittersweet that in the 21st century the world’s sixth richest nation still is in such crisis over housing.

“It’s a shocking reality that in 2024 inequalities and poverty are continuing to grow and severely impacting many lives.

“Homelessness is at an all-time high, with 45 children a day becoming homeless in Scotland and one in four people living in poverty.

“Things are getting tougher, and this is not an acceptable reality for modern day. As we mark our 200-year anniversary, we are making a strong commitment to always being right there for as long as it takes.”

The Right There charity supporting young people, when the charity was part of the YMCA movement (PA)

The charity provides safe homes for those on the brink of sleeping on the streets.

It also provides emotional and family support.

Ms Haugh added: “The incredible resilience we see from people in the face of hardship is what drives us to keep championing positive change.

“No one should be without a roof over their head in this day and age, and we will provide support and advocate for change, for as many more decades or centuries as it takes.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported our charity over the decades. By working together we can prevent homelessness, one person at a time.”