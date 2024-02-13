Homelessness charity to increase support to 6,000 as it celebrates bicentennial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homelessness charity to increase support to 6,000 as it celebrates bicentennial

By Press Association
Young people who are supported by the Right There charity (PA)
A charity that prevents homelessness and is celebrating its 200th anniversary has said it plans to extend its reach to help a further 2,000 people this year.

Right There, a charity that last year supported 4,000 people, is aiming to bring the number of people it helps up to 6,000.

Established in 1824 by evangelist David Naismith, the charity was founded as a lifeline for young men in Glasgow.

It was previously known as YMCA Glasgow, and was part of the wider YMCA movement for 160 years.

Eventually it was rebranded as Right There and changed its demographic to help anyone facing the possibility of becoming homeless.

Right There chief executive, Janet Haugh said: “While two centuries of supporting people faced with the trauma of homelessness is a significant milestone, and one we are exceptionally proud of, it is bittersweet that in the 21st century the world’s sixth richest nation still is in such crisis over housing.

“It’s a shocking reality that in 2024 inequalities and poverty are continuing to grow and severely impacting many lives.

“Homelessness is at an all-time high, with 45 children a day becoming homeless in Scotland and one in four people living in poverty.

“Things are getting tougher, and this is not an acceptable reality for modern day. As we mark our 200-year anniversary, we are making a strong commitment to always being right there for as long as it takes.”

The Right There charity supporting young people, when the charity was part of the YMCA movement (PA)

The charity provides safe homes for those on the brink of sleeping on the streets.

It also provides emotional and family support.

Ms Haugh added: “The incredible resilience we see from people in the face of hardship is what drives us to keep championing positive change.

“No one should be without a roof over their head in this day and age, and we will provide support and advocate for change, for as many more decades or centuries as it takes.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported our charity over the decades. By working together we can prevent homelessness, one person at a time.”