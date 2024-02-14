Man charged in connection with death of woman, 24, in Shetland By Press Association February 14 2024, 4:15pm February 14 2024, 4:15pm Share Man charged in connection with death of woman, 24, in Shetland Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4895553/man-charged-in-connection-with-death-of-woman-24-in-shetland/ Copy Link The man is expected to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court (Alamy/PA) A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Shetland. Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Sandness area of the mainland at about 4.55pm on Sunday. The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. Police Scotland said on Wednesday a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death. The force said in a statement: “He is due to appear before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday February 15 and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”