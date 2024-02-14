Man charged in connection with death of woman, 24, in Shetland

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Shetland.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Sandness area of the mainland at about 4.55pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

The force said in a statement: “He is due to appear before Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday February 15 and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”