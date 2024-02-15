Number of people applying to be nurses in Scotland falls for third year in row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people applying to be nurses in Scotland falls for third year in row

By Press Association
The number of people applying to study to become a nurse has dropped 8.3% compared to last year (PA)
The number of people applying to study to become a nurse in Scotland has fallen for the third year in a row, figures suggest.

The figures show 4,650 people applied for nursing courses starting this autumn compared to 5,070 the year before – a drop of 8.3%.

Potential applicants still have a few more months left to send in their details to be considered for courses, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

However, the college has described the latest figures as “extremely worrying” coming after a 24% fall in acceptances onto undergraduate nurses courses in 2023 compared to the year before, when there were 6,690 applications.

That figure was also down from the previous year, there being 7,920 applications in 2021 – although that figure could have been inflated by the effects of Covid.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures demonstrated newly-appointed health secretary, Neil Gray, “has his work cut out” to address NHS staffing issues.

Eileen McKenna, RCN Scotland associate director, said: “Nursing remains a fantastic career but these figures suggest getting that message across to potential applicants is getting harder and harder every year.

“For anyone considering nursing as a career, but think they have missed the opportunity to apply this year, be reassured that universities across Scotland are still accepting applications. Just get in touch with your preferred university for further information.

“That’s now three years in a row that the number of applicants at this time of year has fallen and it’s an extremely worrying trend.

“Scotland does not have the number of nurses now that it needs to meet the demand for care in health and social care services. The NHS alone has more than 3,700 registered nurse vacancies.

“This is a desperate situation and it is more important than ever that the ministerial nursing and midwifery taskforce proposes the right actions to directly address the workforce challenges.

“The Scottish Government must back the taskforce up by finding the financial resources needed to deliver change and ensure nursing is positioned as a career of choice.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “This worrying downward trend is part of a vicious cycle. If courses don’t fill up, existing staff come under greater pressure and more patients suffer. The SNP are putting the very future of our health service at risk.

“The complete failure by this SNP-Green government to recruit and retain staff stretches all the way back to Nicola Sturgeon cutting training places and claiming that was sensible.

“Neil Gray has his work cut out. He must completely overhaul the failed NHS recovery plan of his predecessors and do everything possible to promote nursing as a rewarding career.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would deliver the safe staffing legislation that Parliament agreed years ago, as well as a plan to meaningfully tackle burnout among staff – a plan that the SNP and Greens were wrong to vote down when we previously brought it to Parliament.”

Scottish Labour Health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said: “These figures are a damning reminder of how damaged the perception of nursing in Scotland has become under the SNP’s watch.

“Years of seeing our NHS with an understaffed, overstretched nursing workforce has put a generation of young people off entering this fantastic profession.”

She added: “Neil Gray must realise that unless he comes forward with a credible plan that will address staffing shortages and reduce the pressure on our health and social care services more people will avoid a career in nursing and our NHS will continue to lose out on the dedicated nurses it desperately needs.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.