Two men killed in three-vehicle crash

Two men have died in a crash involving three vehicles.

Both men, aged 32 and 23, were pronounced dead at the scene on the B9077 South Deeside Road at Maryculter, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.

Police were called at around 3pm following the incident involving a black Volkswagen Golf, a grey Skoda Kamiq and a grey Audi Q5.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men who have died.

“Our officers will continue to support them as inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone with dashcam footage and was in the area at the time to come forward.”

The road was closed for nine hours following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1931 of February 17.