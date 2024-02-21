Man injured as firearm discharged

A man was taken to hospital after a gun was fired at the door of a property in Stirling.

Police were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in Randolph Crescent at around 8.10pm on Monday.

A 38-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was treated for a minor injury and then discharged.

Police said that investigations are under way to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.