£900,000 of drugs seized as police raid adjoining properties

Police have seized drugs believed to be worth at least £900,000 in raids on two properties in Glasgow.

Officers acting on warrants searched adjoining properties in Glendinning Road, Knightswood, on Friday morning.

No-one was arrested but drugs with a potential street value of at least £900,000 were recovered.

Police Scotland said officers are following a positive line of inquiry following the raids.

Detective Inspector Murray Owen said: “Police Scotland remains committed to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy, and our officers are determined to protect members of the public from this type of criminality.

“Anyone who brings drugs into our communities for their own illicit gain should be in absolutely no doubt that we will rigorously pursue every means possible to disrupt this activity – we will find you and bring you to justice.

“The public has an important role to play in this and we encourage anyone with concerns or information about drugs to get in touch with officers via 101, or make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”