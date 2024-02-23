Driver who killed cyclist in head-on crash while racing another car jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who killed cyclist in head-on crash while racing another car jailed

By Press Association
Muniir Ali appeared at the Old Bailey (PA)
Muniir Ali appeared at the Old Bailey (PA)

A driver who killed a cyclist in a head-on crash while racing another vehicle, before fleeing the scene, has been jailed for 12 years and six months.

Muniir Ali, 31, was overtaking another car, which he had been racing, when he hit Stewart Grainger with his BMW 118 Sport on Mitcham Road, Croydon, south London, on May 30 2022, the Old Bailey heard.

Ali, who the court heard was driving at about 40mph in a 30mph zone, left the crash scene just after 3am, and while passers-by tried to help Mr Grainger, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

The defendant handed himself into police later the same day.

During the trial he denied driving the car and said a friend was responsible, the court heard.

Sarah Morris, prosecuting, described Ali’s driving as “racing or competitive”.

She said Ali knew he was travelling at at least 40mph in a 30mph zone.

The crash was caught on CCTV in the area, and also on Mr Grainger’s helmet camera.

The helmet camera “clearly shows you driving straight at him”, Judge Alexia Durran said.

She added: “His last moments would have been those of sheer terror.”

Ali told the jury during the trial that he had gone to an event with friends where he drank alcohol for the first time, which is against his religion, to celebrate passing his first train driver exams.

The defendant said his friend put him in the car and it was the friend driving him home.

But the judge said the jury rejected this evidence.

Ali, of Fairlands Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon, was found guilty by a jury of causing the death by dangerous driving of Mr Grainger.

Tracey Grainger, Mr Grainger’s partner, said in a victim impact statement: “You chose to get into your car, you chose to drive over the speed limit, you chose to overtake and drive on the wrong side of the road and you chose not to stop.

“Your choices led to you killing my partner, my soulmate, my best friend, my future.

“Your choices led to you killing a dad, grandad, uncle, work colleague and friend.

“From that moment on you made the choice that changed my life in so many ways.”

She added that Mr Grainger did not get the chance to meet his grandsons, who were born after he died.

Jade Brazier-Howe, Mr Grainger’s step-daughter, described Mr Grainger as “the most amazing man” who was “always there to help everyone, from giving advice to raising money for charities”, in her victim impact statement.

Roy Headlam, defending, said Ali “appreciates that nothing I say on his behalf will make up for the loss the family of Mr Grainger has faced”.

He added that Ali is “extremely sorry and remorseful”.

Ali pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident, during the hearing on Friday.

Ali, who has a previous conviction for careless driving from 2017, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, of which he will serve two thirds.

He will also be disqualified from driving for seven years after his release from prison and will have to take an extended driving test.

Judge Durran said she was not satisfied Ali was remorseful, adding: “It was not a pure accident, it was a deliberate and flagrant piece of dangerous driving in which you killed a entirely innocent man.”