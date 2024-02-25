Pensioners urged to check eligibility for extra cost-of-living payment

Thousands of pensioners in Scotland could be entitled to an extra £299 in state support but must check if they are eligible in the next 10 days to claim it.

The Department for Work and Pensions is urging retirees to act quickly and check if they qualify for Pension Credit by this year’s March 5 deadline.

Those who successfully apply for the benefit could also secure a further £299 in the form of a Cost of Living payment because of backdating rules.

Pension Credit, which averages over £3,900 a year, exists to aid retirees who have reached State Pension age and are on a low income.

It is estimated there are around 126,000 pensioners in Scotland already receiving Pension Credit but there are believed to be many more eligible households who have yet to claim it.

The benefit guarantees single pensioners a minimum weekly income of £201.05 and couples can claim £306.85.

Additional help is also available for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

UK Minister for Pensions Paul Maynard said: “We are committed to ensuring every pensioner in Scotland receives the financial support available to them.

“Anyone who is unsure whether they or a loved one is entitled to Pension Credit should quickly check using our online Pension Credit calculator, it’s never been easier.

“Not only could this secure an extra £3,900 every year and unlock a whole host of other support, if successfully claimed by March 5 a further £299 Cost of Living boost is up for grabs.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “Pension Credit is vital for so many people in the UK, averaging around £3,900 per claimant a year, and we want to make sure everyone who is eligible is benefiting.

“Our online tool makes it easy to check if you or a loved one can claim.

“And it could unlock a whole host of other support including a £299 Cost of Living payment if you claim by March 5.”

For information on how to claim call 0800 99 1234 or visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim