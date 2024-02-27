Man, 86, killed and woman, 82, critically injured in crash

An elderly man has died and a woman is in a critical condition following a two-car crash.

The incident occurred on the A703 between Eddleston and Leadburn in the Scottish Borders at around 3.05pm on Monday.

Emergency services attended and an 86-year-old man who was a passenger in a grey Nissan Note was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 82-year-old woman who was driving was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and remains critical.

A 40-year-old man driving the other car involved, a white Ford Kuga, was taken to the same hospital for treatment and was later released.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, of Lothians and Borders road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us, as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened at around 9pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2064 of February 26.