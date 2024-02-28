Climate activists stage ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance demo outside pensions conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate activists stage ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance demo outside pensions conference

By Press Association
Climate campaigners held a demonstration in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Climate activists have staged a dance protest outside a pensions conference as they call on funds to stop investing in fossil fuel companies.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland, Divest Lothian and Global Justice Now Scotland campaigners performed a disco-themed “Stayin’ Alive” routine outside the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

They are calling on funds to end investments in fossil fuel companies which they say are worsening the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion protests
The climate campaigners staged the demonstration on Wednesday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

The campaigners urged conference delegates to heed recent reports by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and the independent financial think tank Carbon Tracker which suggested the economic models used by pension funds are significantly underestimating climate risk.

The protesters claim funds’ investment strategies are delaying the urgent action needed to tackle the climate emergency and are also putting people’s retirement incomes at risk.

Elizabeth Matthews, from Extinction Rebellion Scotland, said: “The current flawed climate risk models used by pension funds are dangerous and foolhardy.

Climate protest
The protesters targeted the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association conference in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“If we are to have a viable economy for today’s workers to retire into, it is critical that urgent action is taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

“Pension fund managers must stop being duped by fossil fuel companies and act.”

Activists gathered outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, where the conference is taking place.

Climate protesters
The campaigners are urging pension funds to end investments in fossil fuel companies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joan Forehand, of Divest Lothian, said: “It is crystal clear from the reports we are highlighting today that the pension industry can no longer, in good faith, accept the woefully flawed climate risk advice they have been receiving.

“To act in the interests of their members they must unleash their vast investment resources into companies that are serious about driving down carbon emissions quickly.

“Remaining invested in fossil fuel companies is a recipe for climate and economic breakdown.”

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association and Offshore Energies UK have been asked for comment.