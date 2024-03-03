Family pays tribute to ‘perfect son’ who died after being struck by bin lorry

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a bin lorry have said they are “heartbroken” as they paid tribute to their “perfect son”.

Thomas Wong was riding his bike in Edinburgh when he was involved in a collision with a bin lorry in Whitehouse Road, near the junction with Braehead Road, at 8.20am on Friday.

The 11-year-old died at the scene.

In a statement issued through police, Thomas’s family said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family.

“Thomas went to Cramond Primary School which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly.

“We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and appealed for information.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, to get in touch with officers.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0578 of Friday March 1.