Family pays tribute to ‘perfect son’ who died after being struck by bin lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Family pays tribute to ‘perfect son’ who died after being struck by bin lorry

By Press Association
Thomas Wong died on March 1 (Police Scotland/PA)
Thomas Wong died on March 1 (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a bin lorry have said they are “heartbroken” as they paid tribute to their “perfect son”.

Thomas Wong was riding his bike in Edinburgh when he was involved in a collision with a bin lorry in Whitehouse Road, near the junction with Braehead Road, at 8.20am on Friday.

The 11-year-old died at the scene.

In a statement issued through police, Thomas’s family said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family.

“Thomas went to Cramond Primary School which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly.

“We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and appealed for information.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, to get in touch with officers.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0578 of Friday March 1.