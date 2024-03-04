Woman, 65, killed after being hit by car in Stirling

A 65-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The collision involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan and happened at around 7.45pm on Sunday near Blackgrange roundabout on the A907, police said.

Emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was unharmed in the incident.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow investigations into the collision.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who were travelling on this road who may have seen the female before the collision or has dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2796 of March 3.