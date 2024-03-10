Woman, 23, charged in probe into death of man in Paisley last year

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire almost eight months ago.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Robert Fisher, Police Scotland said.

Mr Fisher, 26, was found seriously injured in the Maxwellton Street area of Paisley on Sunday July 23 2023.

Robert Fisher died in hospital following the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

He died four days later in hospital.

The woman is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, March 11.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident.