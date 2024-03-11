Private sector sees strongest output since mid-2023, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Private sector sees strongest output since mid-2023, figures show

By Press Association
Monthly analysis from the Royal Bank of Scotland revealed a further rise in output across the Scottish private sector midway through the first quarter of 2024 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Monthly analysis from the Royal Bank of Scotland revealed a further rise in output across the Scottish private sector midway through the first quarter of 2024 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland’s private sector has seen the strongest output since mid-2023, according to the latest analysis from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Monthly analysis from the bank revealed a further rise in output across the Scottish private sector midway through the first quarter of 2024.

While below the UK-wide average, the headline Scotland Business Activity Index – a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the region’s manufacturing and service sectors – rose to 52.1 in February from 51.7 in January, to signal the strongest expansion in private sector output since June 2023.

But growth in output was concentrated in the service sector.

A softer contraction in manufacturing output meant that the downward pressure on overall performance eased somewhat.

Additionally, the employment picture again strengthened in February with both manufacturing and services recording growth in staffing levels and job creation at a nine-month high.

A fresh and modest rise in new business was recorded across Scotland during February, thereby ending a seven-month run of contraction.

The latest upturn was solely driven by a stronger uptick in new business received at service providers, amid reports of a growing client base, new contract wins, increased advertising and commencing of new projects.

Meanwhile, goods producers signalled a further sharp contraction in factory orders.

The rate of growth in new business across Scotland was slightly weaker than the UK average.

Business sentiment for the year-ahead outlook for Scottish private sector activity strengthened to an 11-month high in February.

According to anecdotal evidence, planned investment and advertising, as well as hopes of improvement in economic conditions, underpinned expectations.

However, confidence across Scotland was the second-weakest of the 12 monitored UK nations and regions, with only the North East recording weaker sentiment in February.

Moreover, the rate of growth in workforce numbers across Scotland outpaced every other nation and region in February.

Private sector companies across Scotland worked through their backlogs during February.

The downturn was concentrated at the manufacturing sector, with firms blaming another decline in new orders.

Input prices continued to increase across Scotland during February.

While easing slightly since January, the rate of input price inflation was still sharp and above the long-run trend.

Anecdotal evidence noted higher wages, hikes in supplier prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

That said, the upward pressure on costs across Scotland was weaker than that seen at the UK level.

In line with the trend for input costs, average prices levied for goods and services across Scotland also rose at a softer pace during February.

The rate of inflation was still sharp and above the historical average, but slower than the UK trend for the first time in three months.

Judith Cruickshank, chairwoman, One Bank Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “February numbers for Scotland signalled solid gains across the private sector.

“The fresh growth seen at the start of the year was sustained and even strengthened, as the downward pressure from the manufacturing sector dissipated slightly, and growth across the service sector was maintained.

“However, the latest expansion across the Scottish private sector was heavily reliant on the service sector, while goods producers failed to perform under the weight of a worsening demand climate.

“That said, the recent expansion in employment across both the sub-sectors alludes to more balanced growth in the coming months.”