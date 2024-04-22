Man, 58, left with serious injuries after altercation

A man has been left “seriously injured” after getting into an altercation with another man.
The 58-year-old man was injured in Colliston Avenue, Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 9.10am on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing.
The spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday 22 April 2024, police were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Colliston Avenue, Glenrothes.
“Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as critical.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
