Man, 58, left with serious injuries after altercation

A man has been left “seriously injured” after getting into an altercation with another man.

The 58-year-old man was injured in Colliston Avenue, Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 9.10am on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing.

The spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday 22 April 2024, police were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured during an altercation with another man in Colliston Avenue, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”