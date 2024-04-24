Woman charged after cyclist killed in crash

A woman has been charged after a cyclist died following a crash with a car last year.

John Morton, 64, from Paisley, died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow four days after sustaining serious injuries in the crash with the grey Audi A3.

The incident happened in Fielden Street in the east end of Glasgow at around 8.40pm on Monday May 29, 2023.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday: “A 52-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday April 23 in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”