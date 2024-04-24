Man, 56, dies and three others taken to hospital after car and lorry crash

A man has died after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with a lorry.

The 56-year-old was in the back seat of the Vauxhall Crossland and was pronounced dead at the scene in Moray.

The crash happened on the A941 near the junction for the A95 at Craigellachie at around 4.25pm on Tuesday.

The car driver and two other passengers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The driver of the Mercedes HGV was not injured.

The road was closed for crash investigations and reopened fully at about 8am on Wednesday.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone involved in this incident.

“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2517 of April 23.