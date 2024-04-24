Air accidents body investigating light plane crash near Prestwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air accidents body investigating light plane crash near Prestwick

Press Association
Two men were airlifted to hospital from the crash site in South Ayrshire (PA)
An investigation is under way after two men were injured in a light aircraft crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is examining the incident in which the plane came down in the grounds of Ladykirk House in Monkton, South Ayrshire – less than two miles from Prestwick International Airport.

Two men were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash, which took place at around 4pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the AAIB said on Wednesday: “We have sent a multi-disciplinary team of AAIB inspectors to Prestwick to begin investigating an accident involving a light aircraft which occurred yesterday.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 4.13pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Monkton.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including our special operations, trauma and air ambulance teams.

“Two patients were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a small aircraft having crashed in a field near to the A719 at Monkton.

“Emergency services attended and two men aged 65 and 75 were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by helicopter for treatment to serious injuries.

“The A719 was closed at the B739, Monkton and reopened around 7.30pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.