Health warning after thieves steal Wegovy weight loss drug

Police have issued a health warning after thieves stole weight loss drug Wegovy and boxes of Botox from a business.

Police Scotland warned misuse of the Wegovy solution could “cause serious, adverse health risks”, and called for anyone who finds it or is offered it for sale to get in contact.

The break-in to the business on Cairn Court, East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was reported at around 7am on Monday, with officers believing entry was forced between then and the previous evening.

A group of five figures dressed in black was seen in the location, as was a white Ford Transit van.

Detective Inspector Scott Robertson said: “I would appeal to anyone who has doorbell or dash cam recording equipment to check their footage.

“It’s possible it has picked up the van when it’s been leaving the location or driving in the surrounding area.

“I would also ask motorists who were in and around the location to check for any images which could assist in our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 0527 of April 29, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.