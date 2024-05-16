Man, 81, in serious condition after hit-and-run

An 81-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

He was crossing Main Road in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, near the junction with Kings Road at about 1.30pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a black Vauxhall Astra.

The pensioner was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in nearby Paisley and medical staff describe his condition as serious.

The car was found a short time later on Hartfield Road in Paisley with no-one inside.

Police have launched an appeal for information about the Astra and the driver.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “The Vauxhall Astra failed to stop and was found a short time later in Hartfield Road. There was no-one within.

“The vehicle is undergoing examination and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.

“I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or a black Vauxhall Astra being driven in the Elderslie area on Wednesday afternoon, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also ask drivers with dashcam or anyone with personal footage to check to see if it holds anything relevant and please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1733 of May 15.