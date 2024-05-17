Tourism in Scotland returns to pre-Covid levels with record number of visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourism in Scotland returns to pre-Covid levels with record number of visitors

By Press Association
Edinburgh’s Royal Mile is a popular destination for overseas tourists (PA)
Scotland welcomed its highest number of international visitors ever last year as growth returned to pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

A passenger survey carried out by the Office for National Statistics showed almost four million overseas tourists travelled to Scotland last year, an increase of 15% on 2019 levels.

There were 3.9 million visits to Scotland in 2023, up 23% from the year before.

The previous record for international visits was in 2018 when Scotland welcomed 3.7 million overseas tourists.

Inbound visitors spent £3.5 billion in 2023, up 13% from the previous year and 41% from 2019.

Visits from Europe accounted for 58% of all inbound visits in 2023, followed by North America at 24%.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “These figures mark a turning point for tourism in Scotland, showing not only recovery, but crucially growth, in international visitors with number of visits and spend now above 2019 levels.

“Scotland is the only UK region to have reached this milestone. They (the tourists) are further evidence of the strength of Scotland’s offering and the clear desire for people across the world to experience this, with record demand from North America.

“Our international visitors are hugely important to Scotland’s tourism industry, as well as the wider economy. They often stay longer and spend more, generating several billions of pounds annually, supporting a wide range of businesses, jobs and communities across the country.

“With many businesses still recovering from the challenges of the pandemic and current economic climate, this will be welcome news.

“Early feedback from tourism businesses, travel trade and airline partners are this international demand is continuing into 2024 with increasing interest for visiting at different times of the year and exploring lesser-known locations.

“At VisitScotland we are not complacent and remain focused on delivering our core purpose to drive the visitor economy and sustainably grow its value in Scotland.

“This includes influencing both international and domestic visitors before they leave home through our digital channels, as well as working with travel trade and transport partners to support tourism businesses here in Scotland.

“By encouraging regional and seasonal spread we can ensure Scotland remains a competitive year-round, must-see, must-return destination.”