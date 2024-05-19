Man, 27, stabbed to death in Glasgow

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 27-year-old man was stabbed to death in Glasgow.

The victim was attacked by two suspects on Saracen Street, Possil, at around 5pm on Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the man to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he later died.

Police stepped up a presence in the area and launched a witness appeal for people who were out enjoying the heatwave who may have seen the attack.

Officers are gathering and reviewing CCTV footage, and described the suspects as two white men in their 30s, both dressed in black shorts.

One man wore a white top and black trainers while the other was dressed in a light blue top.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out but the death is being treated as “suspicious”.

Police said the man was attacked and stabbed.

Detective Inspector Lesley-Ann McGee said: “It was a warm, sunny day yesterday and there were lots of people out enjoying the weather in Saracen, I am asking them to get in touch with us with any information that could assist us in establishing the motive for this attack.

“If you saw, heard or know anything please contact us. I’m also asking people with dash camor doorbell recording equipment to check for any footage that could assist our investigation.

“A family is mourning the loss of a loved one and it’s imperative we are able to answer how their loved one died.”

There will be additional officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with information or concerns can approach these officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2986 of May 18 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.