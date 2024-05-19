Appeal after crossbow used to smash windows

Police have launched an appeal after two houses had their windows smashed when crossbow bolts were fired at them.

The vandalism was branded “mindless” by detectives who said it was lucky nobody was hurt.

A crossbow bolt was aimed at a house in Orbison Place, Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, at around 12.45am on Sunday, which smashed a window.

Hours earlier, between 5pm on Saturday and 3.10pm on Sunday, a crossbow bolt was fired at another house on the same road.

Police are treating the incidents as connected.

Detective Sergeant Barry Convery, of CID, said: “It is fortunate that no one was hurt following this mindless behaviour. The homeowners were extremely shocked and those responsible should consider the impact this has on others.

“We are treating both these incidents as linked.

“We are asking anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible in order to assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0189 of Sunday May 19 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.