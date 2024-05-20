Kayakers rescued after orca spotter raises alarm

Two kayakers have been rescued after someone looking for orcas spotted them being blown out to sea.

The member of the public raised the alarm after seeing the two in difficulty around a kilometre off St John’s Point in Caithness at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Thurso RNLI all-weather lifeboat went to the scene and rescued the two people who were in an inflatable kayak.

It took them back to Thurso where they were said to be safe and well.

Coastguard teams from Wick, Duncansby and Scrabster were also called out to assist.